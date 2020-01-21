Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Get Royal Tomato

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has many different side quests that you can take part in known as substories. These involve you finding a character and talking with them in the overworld, with them then tasking you with some sort of quest. Sometimes these are as simple as defeating a few enemies for them, while others are fetch quests that have you searching for items for them. One of these fetch quests from Turtle in particular can be a little hard to complete right away and this guide will help you figure out just where to go.

How To Get Royal Tomato

This tasks comes straight from the Tough Break For Turtle side quest that pops up just after you end your first Intermission and begin the Evil Emperor Frieza arc. At this point, Turtle will appear inside Kame House and have a blue exclamation point over him on the map, signifying that he holds a side quest for you.

For this quest, Turtle asks you to find 1 Royal Tomato, 7 Rice, and 6 Egg for him. The Rice and Egg should be pretty easy for you to acquire, as you can just purchase them from one of the stores in the game. Just look for the icon on the map and you shouldn’t have much trouble.

The Royal Tomato on the other hand requires a bit more work. First of all, you need to find a farmer in the southeast mountains that are to the northwest of Kame House in the overall World Map. Look around and you’ll eventually found him at his farm with a windmill.

This farmer won’t just give you the Royal Tomato though, as that would be too easy. Instead, he asks you to gather 10 Energetic Fish for him to trade for a Royal Tomato. We have already covered how you can get the Energetic Fish in another guide, so acquire them and head back to the farmer. Trade for the Royal Tomato and you can then go turn in the quest to Turtle if you got the other items already as well.