Update 1.70 has arrived for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The last update to arrive for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was patch 1.60. Patch 1.60 was an important one because it added support for the then recently released TRUNKS- THE WARRIOR OF HOPE DLC. This DLC allowed you to be Future Trunks as he fights the evil versions of the Androids.

Well today an even newer patch for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been released in the form of patch 1.70. It mainly adds some cards to the Dragon Ball Card Warriors mini-game. There are also some other adjustments too.

You can read more from the PS4’s update history tab.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.70 Patch Notes

Added cards to “DRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS”

Added card sleeves to “DRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS”

Added playing mats to “DRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS”

Made other adjustments

Some other notes have also been released if you are playing the PC version of the game. You can check out more details on that via a Reddit post.

If anymore patch notes are released, we’ll be sure to update this post. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.