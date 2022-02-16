Dying Light 2 Ada or Madlen: Perfume Quest Guide

There’s a rather funny side quest you take on in Dying Light 2 where you help this guy, Horace, court a woman named Madlen. He wants you to go out into certain Forsaken Stores to seek out a dress and some perfume. Horace wanted to be at his best presentable state as possible while giving Madlen a very thoughtful gift, but then other events occur. He’s now at an impasse between her and a new suitor named Ada. Here, we’ll discuss the choices of Ada or Madlen in the Perfume side quest in Dying Light 2.

Choose Ada or Madlen in Dying Light 2

This is a bit of a weird and hilarious matchmaking quest in the game. Horace is so head-over-heels for this Madlen woman. So much so to the point that he has you going into abandoned and infected-ridden buildings to fetch some things to up his game with her. First, it was just the dress, to which you reluctantly agreed to get. But then he wanted you to get the perfume.

This is another side quest where you’ll only get some different dialogue without any notable deaths or changes to the open world. Once you bring the items back to him, he’s chatting up a new woman, which you’re a bit confused about. You just brought these items and had to go through hell just to get them, and now it’s all for naught?

If you choose Madlen, Horace will agree that he should have stayed with who he initially had become infatuated with. It’s probably the more morally correct thing to do because you met your end of the bargain and wanted to see this love story play out.

If you tell Horace to pick Ada instead, you’re essentially enabling his “grass is greener on the other side” syndrome. The quest will mostly end with him agreeing with whatever you pick in the end. At least the man bathed himself and had the confidence to find someone to be romantically involved with.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. A Nintendo Switch port is due for release later this year in 2022.