Dying Light 2 Co-Op Errors: How to Fix Multiplayer Disconnecting Issues

Dying Light 2 has now been released and many players are rushing to get started with the experience. With online functionality a key component of the game, players have been trying to play Co-op in the world. This is indeed possible, however, some players have been having issues with joining the co-op and also disconnecting from the game servers when they do so. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about the Dying Light 2 co-op errors and how to fix them.

What The Multiplayer Disconnecting Issues Are

Whenever some players join a game session with others, they have been noticing that the game has been disconnecting them and they have been getting the ‘Network Disconnected’ error, however, there is also the ‘Can’t join player session’ error which is also likely linked to the aforementioned error within the article.

The developers will likely be working on a fix to solve these as soon as possible for players.

How to fix the Dying Light 2 Multiplayer Disconnecting Issues

In order to fix the issues, you can try the following steps:

Restart the platform you are playing the game with and then relaunch it, hopefully, you will be able to join co-op after this

Make sure that you have the game updated to the newest version on the platform

Check if the servers are up for Dying Light 2 as there may be maintenance that happens on the servers

Restart your Internet connection via your router or any other device

After you have tried these steps and a step worked for you, it will be likely that you will be able to join co-op sessions again.

Dying Light 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.