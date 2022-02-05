Dying Light 2 Crossplay Guide: Does Dying Light 2 Have Cross-Platform Multiplayer?

There is a lot of multiplayer potential for Dying Light 2, especially with all the exploring you can do throughout the large open areas. Since this is a huge release and in a time where there’s a lot of talk about crossplay and cross saving, there comes the question of whether this game has it or not. Well, we’ll have some answers and clarifications about crossplay in Dying Light 2.

Does Dying Light 2 have crossplay in multiplayer?

To the disappointment of many, Dying Light 2 does not support crossplay multiplayer at this time. This means that you can’t matchmake with friends who, for example, are on PC while you’re on a PS5. It’s unfortunate because other games of the same genre have been released with full crossplay functionality within the last six months.

A bit more bad news, but the game does not even have cross-gen play. This means that if you are on PlayStation 5 and want to play with people who are still on PlayStation 4, you can’t do that. We’re reaching times in console generations where the eighth generation of consoles (Xbox One and PlayStation 4) cannot keep up with the loading and rendering capabilities of current-gen hardware (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X).

There is a way as an owner of current-generation consoles if you want to play with people from eighth gen. This would require you to play the eighth generation build of Dying Light 2 to do so. Luckily, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game get a free upgrade.

It won’t have the fast loading times and 4k capable textures of the 9th-gen build, but it will allow you to play with friends who haven’t made the leap into the next generation yet. Once they do get their hands on current-gen hardware, they can redeem the free upgrade.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.