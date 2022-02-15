Dying Light 2 How to Claim Authority DLC Gear

Dying Light 2 has dropped the first part of the Authority gear DLC. Veterans of the franchise will remember the large number of cosmetic DLCs released for the original game and it seems that the Dying Light 2 is following suit. While future story expansions have been promised, we don’t have a release date in sight. In its place, we have been given a free cosmetic pack. It seems that you don’t need any sort of season pass to claim the pack, as long as you have the game you are able to get this free loot. Let’s go over how you can get it for yourself.

How to Claim the Authority Pack Gear for Dying Light 2

Even though the pack is free for everyone, you do still need to download the DLC for your items to show up. This means you will need to go to your system’s respective store and look for Dying Light 2 DLC. Since this is the first DLC for the game it should be easy to find. Pick that up from the store and make sure it gets downloaded. Then you should be good to grab your loot in-game. Just go to any stash and you should find it waiting in the Extras tab.

The DLC will give you three pieces of a six-piece set called the Authority set. The pieces given are a mask, a shirt, and pants. All of this gear is armor level 6, so if you are in the early game it will be a big boost to your stats. Once the full set is out you will be able to claim the six-piece set bonus. It is currently unknown what the bonus is.

This DLC pack is the first of three, so we can assume the next pack will contain the rest of the armor and the following pack will have the weapon featured in the DLC image. Once the weapon is out you will want to Korek charm to make sure it doesn’t break. Since once the weapon is broken there isn’t a way to get it back

The other two DLC packs have no release date, so you will have to stay vigilant if you want the full set. Still, this armor is sure to be a boost to anyone that isn’t in the endgame of Dying Light 2. If you have any more trouble with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.