Dying Light 2: How to Heal and Craft Medicine

Keeping yourself alive in Dying Light 2 can be quite hard at times. Just trying to run through the streets, you will find yourself taking chip damage until you die. That’s why knowing how to craft medicine and how to heal are very important. Tragically no matter what edition of the game you buy, you will be spending most of your early game harvesting resources to craft basic medicine. . With Dying Light 2 constantly switching which items you have selected you will need to become an expert at selecting medicine and using it mid-combat. let’s go over how you can craft and use medicine.

How to Craft and Use Medicine in Dying Light 2

In order to craft medicine in Dying Light 2, you will need two materials, honey, and chamomile. With most of the game taking place in a city you may think these will be hard to come by. However, they are actually quite common. You will be able to find chamomile while walking the streets. Honey can be found up on some balconies. However, both of the materials can be found at any rooftop oasis that are marked by tall yellow trees.

Once you have the materials, you can craft the medicine either in your crafting menu or by hovering over the medicine on the radial menu. The radial menu will be the most convenient option to craft your medicine as once you have it crafted you can select and use it right after.

You should always take note of what item is selected on your radial menu as the game will change it depending on what situation you are in. This means that if you are running around at night and your immunity is running low, the game will automatically put UV shrooms on your quick select. This can be quite useful to the player, but the issue is that game will not switch the slot back after you take the UV shrooms.

This means that later on when you need to heal while not on critical health, you need to switch the slot. If you forget you run the risk of using resources that you don’t want to waste. Always make sure to check your health consumable before using them. If you need any more help with Dying Light 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Dying Light 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.