Dying Light 2: How to Unlock Co-Op

Dying Light 2 is almost here and there are some exciting co-op options with it. The first game was a beloved one praised for its co-op options. Lucky for us, that trend continues in the second game. Here is everything you need to know about co-op in Dying Light 2.

There are so many choices you and your friends can make together in Dying Light 2. Attack of the Fanboy is committed to being at your service when it comes to all Dying Light 2 guides. If you need help figuring out how to repair your weapons or how to complete The Only Way Out quest. For any inquiries you may have, check out our guides.

Dying Light 2 Co-Op

If you haven’t heard, Dying Light 2 will feature up to 4 player co-op for almost the entirety of the game. As a group, as you go about completing quests, getting weapons, and unlocking locations, the only thing that will cross over is character progression while the host will keep everything including story progression.

When it comes to decisions, you will vote as a group on what you think is the best action to take. The host has the ultimate say, but decisions will be talked through.

You can create a private party and play with just your squad or you can keep your lobby open for players to jump in and out of at will. More information will be available when the game goes live.

How to Unlock Co-Op

Dying Light 2 starts with a prologue that takes around 2 hours to complete. In it, you’ll learn the basics of parkour and combat as well as the beginning story beats. You’ll know that you’ve completed it when you finally enter Villedor.

When you have entered Villedor and have access to the entire city, co-op will be unlocked for you. From this point on, you and your friends can play the entire story together from beginning to end. As mentioned earlier, only the host will receive story progress which is a bummer, but if you only play co-op, you’re in for a real treat.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about co-op in Dying Light 2. For all of your other Dying Light 2 questions and curiosities be sure to check out our Dying Light 2 guides. Go out there and remember to stay human!

Dying Light 2 is available now PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.