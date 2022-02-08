Dying Light 2: Let Lawan Detonate the Bombs or Save Lawan?

It all comes down to this. The final choice in Dying Light 2 is to either let Lawan detonate the bombs and destroy the city or try to save Lawan instead. Waltz is planning to destroy all of Villedor in order to save Mia, and now you have to choose between your sister or the city. Mia is in a really bad state, bedridden and requiring oxygen to stay alive, but Aiden has come so far. As Waltz asks, is the city really worth losing everything? This is a really important decision that drastically changes the ending, so it’s important to think it through. Should you let Lawan detonate the bombs in Dying Light 2 or should you try to save Lawan?

Dying Light 2 Lawan Choice Explained

This choice is exactly what it sounds like. There are no fakeouts here unlike some of the earlier decisions in the game. Do you sacrifice the city and everyone in it for Mia, or do you abandon what you’ve been searching for to save everyone you’ve met throughout the game? If you want a quick answer, then the best choice is to let Lawan detonate the bombs. If you want to know exactly what happens in each outcome, keep reading on.

Let Lawan Detonate the Bombs

If you let Lawan detonate the bombs, then she’ll actually go through with her sacrifice plan. She will go detonate the bombs manually, which will kill her in the process. However, if you kept Hakon alive until this point, then he will save Lawan at the last minute and they will both survive the explosion. This is the best possible outcome for this mission and leads to the best ending of the game.

Save Lawan

If you choose to save Lawan, then you’ll play through a timed two-minute chase sequence where you have to reach Lawan in time. It’s just a long stretch of parkour, and there’s no need to worry about the timer. If time runs out, you’ll just have to start over. You’ll eventually get Lawan away from the bombs, allowing the missiles to launch and destroy the city. This is basically the bad ending of the game.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released at a later date.