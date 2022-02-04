Dying Light 2 Save Aitor: Which Petals Should You Give Aitor?

Aitor is one of the first Peacekeepers you’ll meet in Dying Light 2, and once you reach the Central Loop, his life will be in your hands in one of the most stressful side quests in the entire game. Still in a coma from Walt’s attack in the tunnel, Aitor desperately needs medicine to survive. You’ll be sent to Margaret the healer, who instructs you to gather petals from Recluse flowers that only appear at night. With the right petals, you can cure Aitor’s affliction and save his life. Things are much more complicated than they seem, though. Here’s how to save Aitor by choosing the right petals in Dying Light 2.

Where to Find Recluse Petals

The area where you can find the Recluse flowers is marked on your map, but you can only find the plants at night. The area is coated in chemicals and swarming with undead, so you’ll have to be careful when gathering the flowers. They glow very brightly though, so they’re easy to spot.

You only need three, so just grab and go. Margaret mentioned that the small petals are helpful and the big ones are poisonous, but you don’t have to worry about that right now. Just grab the flowers and get back to Aitor.

How to Save Aitor in Dying Light 2

Once you get back to Aitor’s bedside with the petals, you’ll be put on the spot with a life or death decision. You have to choose which petals to give Aitor, or if you should even give him anything at all. Here are your four decisions:

I give Aitor the small petals.

I give Aitor the big petals.

Radio Lawan for advice.

I refuse to give Aitor the herbs.

Margaret the healer says the small petals will heal Aitor and the big ones will kill him, but Aitor’s wife says the healer may be lying to you because of a potential vendetta against the Peacekeepers. It turns out the healer is telling the truth and giving Aitor the small petals will save his life. If you give Aitor the big petals or don’t give him the herbs, he will die.

Which Petals Should You Give Aitor in Dying Light 2?

If you want to save Aitor, give him the small petals. If you save Aitor, you can find him later at the Fish Eye where he’ll give you the Lazarus brass knuckles as a reward, a lovely callback to the questline in Old Villedor. You’ll also get a little bit of additional backstory for Aitor too, if you’re into that.

The only reason you wouldn’t want to save Aitor is if you sided with Sophie and the Survivors in Old Villedor. Aitor is the only surviving Peacekeeper from Old Villedor, so he’s the only one that would be able to tell Jack Matt and the other Peacekeepers what you did. However, even if Aitor lives, this has no effect on your relationship with the Peacekeepers. You will still be able to do missions for them and ally with them as long as you don’t make too many decisions against them.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released at a later date.