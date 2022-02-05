Dying Light 2 is set in a post-apocalyptic world where you, Aiden, basically have to defy the odds of making it out of a zombie apocalypse alive. In doing so, you’re going to want to scavenge just about every little material you can get your hands on. Either if it’s for healing or for offensive purposes, you might want to head off the beaten path to help you in your journey to find your sister. If you want to become more of a Ranger class, you’re going to need feathers. Here is where you can find feathers in Dying Light 2.

Where to find feathers in Dying Light 2

Feathers can be found on rooftops of many buildings in the many regions you’ll venture in. Just look out for birdhouses. Those will contain at least one to two feathers per house. There aren’t many of them to come by.

You’ll know you’re nearby these places to get feathers when you start seeing a lot more plants you can pick up along the way. Make sure to clear any sort of enemies who might prevent you from doing so.

Feathers can be used to make arrows for the bow that you’ll eventually get in the game. As mentioned about being a Ranger, using a bow goes hand in hand with it, since that class specializes in long-ranged combat. Sometimes, you want to get a good shot in at harder foes before they can even come within arms reach of you.

The only problem with arrows and getting feathers is that resources are scarce in general, so you REALLY have to make each shot count. What you can alternatively do is just stock up plenty and only use it when you’re dealing with annoyances like actual human enemies, like the roaming bandits.

Dying Light 2 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.