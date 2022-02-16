Dying Light 2: Where to Find Lavender

The hunt for lavender!

February 16th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Dying-Light-2-Where-to-Find-Lavender-article

Dying Light 2 has a vast amount of resources and materials that the player is able to collect throughout the experience with various utilizations across the game. The first game equally had a lot of resources so it is no surprise that the gathering of materials returns within the second installment of the franchise. One particular resource that players will need a lot of is lavender and at times it can be quite tricky to find if you aren’t too sure exactly where to look for it. This guide article will take you through the process of where to find lavender in Dying Light 2.

Where to Find Lavender in Dying Light 2

Whether you are looking for easter eggs or simply indulging yourself in everything that the game has to offer, you will certainly be searching for lavender at some point within your playthrough. The plant can commonly be found in ‘Roof Groves’ that are scattered throughout the world. You can identify roof groves by looking for bright yellow-leaved trees/plants emerging from the top of buildings, make your way to the roof and you will likely find a roof grove. Search it for any lavender.

Another way that you can find lavender is by going to vendors and looking to see if they have any to purchase, if they do then be sure to grab some stock of lavender. The plant can also be found in some buildings randomly and also ‘Dark Hollows’, however, the other two methods are great to find a good stock of lavender for your character to utilize within the game.

If you are looking to experience everything the game has to offer, then you will be crafting a lot of items with lavender. Will you be searching for lavender in Dying Light 2 this month?

Dying Light 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2022

