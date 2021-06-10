Update 1.37 has arrived for Dying Light, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Techland already released update 1.36 a few days ago and that added the new story mode named Hellraid. This is a free update for the game and it’s out just a few months before the release of Dying Light 2.

Dying Light came out in January 2015 and it’s nice the developers have been supporting the game for well over six years now. Support for the game might be ending soon with the aforementioned release of the sequel looming soon.

Anyway, Techland has now released a new update for the original game. The new update is version number 1.37 and it will be useful for those that live in Korea. This is because Korean language support has been added to the game and its DLC.

You can read the full patch notes for the game posted down below.

Dying Light Update 1.37 Patch Notes

Added Korean language support

This is all the patch notes that we can see for the new update so far. If there is more patch notes to be announced for the game, we’ll be sure to update this post very soon. Dying Light is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.