The Adrenaline Junkie is arguably one of the most confusing and complicated achievements to get in Overwatch 2. Based on the in-game description, you need to have seven of Junker Queen’s wounds active on enemies at the same time in Quick or Competitive Play. Given that Junker Queen’s mobility is limited, pulling this off may be challenging. Despite that, with the right strategy, you can easily unlock this achievement and get the reward that comes with it. Here’s the easy method to unlock the Adrenaline Junkie achievement in Overwatch 2!

Easy Method to Unlock the Adrenaline Junkie Achievement in Overwatch 2

To unlock the Adrenaline Junkie achievement in Overwatch 2, first, you need to familiarize yourself with how Junker Queen’s wounds work. For starters, there are three ways Junker Queen can apply wounds to enemies: Jagged Blade or Gracie, Carnage, and her ultimate called Rampage. It’s important to know that wounds from her regular abilities don’t stack on each other. However, they will stack when combined with her ultimate.

Given that you need to have seven Junker Queen’s wounds active on enemies simultaneously, you’ll want to wait for a perfect time when the enemy team is all grouped up. Additionally, you’ll want to find a payload or push map to pull this off since there are generally many confined spaces in these maps.

When it comes to unlocking this achievement, ensure that you have your ultimate ready when the enemy team is grouped up or standing in a straight line. The first thing you want to do is to activate your ultimate and try to hit as many people as you can to inflict wounds. If you don’t hit everyone, that’s okay. You still can land your abilities on them.

Next, turn around and use Carnage. Like using your ultimate, you also want to ensure that you’re hitting multiple people with it. This will inflict the second wave of wounds that stacks with your ultimate. Lastly, you’ll want to throw your Jagged Blade or Gracie to tanky enemies trying to retreat to safety. Once you have landed your blade, pull it back to you to bring them closer, and finish the kill by using your primary fire or melee.

That’s the easy method to unlock the Adrenaline Junkie achievement in Overwatch 2. Upon unlocking this achievement, you will receive the Junker Queen pixel spray reward, which you can equip in the communication wheel. Good luck getting this achievement!

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023