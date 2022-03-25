Elden Ring: All Legendary Sorceries/Incantations & How to Get Them

Among the many spells Elden Ring players can learn and make use of while exploring the Lands Between, very few are as potent and high damaging as the game’s seven Legendary spells, all of which are capable of changing the course of any fight, as well as transform the tarnished, if well built, into an unstoppable force. With that said, and to make sure that you can get not only all the sorceries and incantations but also all the Trophies/Achievements that will come with them, here’s how to get all the Legendary Sorceries and Incantations in From Software’s Elden Ring.

How to Get All Legendary Sorceries/Incantations in Elden Ring

In total, you can learn four legendary sorceries and three legendary incantations in Elden Ring, each capable of, as we said above, really making their presence known in the field of battle. With that said, and without further ado, you can check out how to get all the Legendary Sorceries/Incantations in Elden Ring, below:

Greyoll’s Roar: Can be acquired by exchanging three Dragon Hearts at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion, located in the Caelid region. Only available after defeating Elder Dragon Greyoll.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 25th, 2022