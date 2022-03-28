Elden Ring Archer Build: How to Make a Viable Archer Class

There are many classes to choose from to make your Archer class viable in Elden Ring. Unlike a Strength class or a Magic class, mastering the art of archery in the Lands Between can be its own challenge. However, From Software has made most weapons, including the bow, viable for use against most enemies. If you have what it takes to build out your Archer class, then take a look at this guide to building the best Archer class in Elden Ring.

How to Build the Best Archer Class in Elden Ring

In this guide is an Archer build that is viable for your journey in the Lands Between. The Bandit or Samurai-based class is an advanced class for more seasoned players of From Software games. However, using the Samurai or Bandit is more than necessary in making a good Archer build.

Barrage Ash of War Archer

This build can either be built up using the Samurai class or the Bandit class. Obviously, stock up on many arrows in the early game in the Church of Elleh. Investing early in Vigor stats is essential in surviving early-game bosses.

It is recommended to get somewhere between 15 to 20 Vigor for this build. After that, level up your Dexterity to increase damage done by your Longbow with the Samurai or your Shortbow with the Bandit class. After you have a substantial amount of Dexterity, think about investing in Endurance to have enough equip load to at least have a medium load.

Damage done by Dexterity compares little to the damage done by the bow itself. So, be sure to upgrade your Longbow or Shortbow to +3 at the minimum in the early game. You will need either regular Smithing Stones or Somber Stones to upgrade these bows.

To play with this build, your focus will not be so much on the Mighty Shot Ash of War or its Barrage effect, but more so on the right timing for when to use your bow.

Overall, this build focuses on health over damage. Luring enemies in with the Longbow and then switching out to the Shortbow for quick damage in close is a viable strategy with this class build.

One of the main pluses of this build is the ability to use multiple arrows on enemies at the same time. Different kinds of arrows use different kinds of damage, which will inevitably build up status effects on enemies.

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2022