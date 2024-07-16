As you work to complete Ranni the Witch’s massive sidequest in Elden Ring, you will find yourself working alongside the half-wolf warrior Blaidd. After the two of you take down Starscoruge Radahn at Redmane Castle, a falling meteorite will reveal the path to Nokron, the Eternal City.

Recommended Videos

Before he departs, Blaidd asks you to meet him “where the falling star bit the Earth”. However, Blaidd will not be in the Eternal City when you go to look for him. Here’s how to find Blaidd in Nokron in Elden Ring.

Where Is Blaidd In Nokron?

Image via FromSoftware

Elden Ring is a game where even basic instructions from NPCs can be cryptic or misleading. Unlike the previous moments when Blaidd would ask for you to meet him somewhere, like the Siofra River beneath Limgrave and Caelid, Blaidd will not be in Nokron when you go to look for him after defeating Radahn. However, there is an excellent reason why Blaidd is not able to meet you at the Eternal City, as he has found himself in a somewhat awkward situation.

Return to the Forlorn Hound Evergaol in Limgrave where you should have fought the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil alongside Blaidd earlier in the story. As you approach, you’ll hear the signature wolf howl that signals Blaidd is nearby, followed by the wolfman telling the Tarnished that he’s been trapped by Iji. Note: You can only progress Blaidd’s questline if you agree to help him break free. Once you’ve freed him by interacting with the Evergoal, a grateful Blaidd will depart to discover why Iji has seemingly betrayed Ranni’s cause, promising to meet you in Nokron afterward.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Unfortunately, Blaidd never makes it to Nokron. If you confront Blacksmith Iji yourself at the Road to the Manor Site of Grace in Liurnia, he will reveal that he imprisoned Blaidd to keep him from going feral, which he is fated to do. At this point, you must complete the rest of Ranni’s quest before interacting with Blaidd again.

Once you have finished Ranni’s questline, you can find Blaidd one last time at Ranni’s Rise, surrounded by the corpses of Black Knife assassins sent to kill Ranni and consumed by an animalistic fury. Lost in his madness, Blaidd will mistake you as a threat to Ranni and attack you, leaving you with no choice but to put him out of his misery.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy