Elden Ring Halberd Locations: Where to Get a Halberd in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players who want to find a strong, longer weapon early on in their playthrough will be happy to know that there are many ways to find the halberd in the early stages of the game. Are you unsure of where to find any halberds in Elden Ring? This guide on where to get a halberd in Elden Ring has you covered.

Where to Get a Halberd in Elden Ring

The very first place you can get a halberd is through the Vagabond class during your class creation screen before the game even starts. This class has enough stats to hold the starting choice of a halberd or a sword and for new players, it is a great weapon to start with.

Once you have either completed or skipped the tutorial cave at the beginning of your newest playthrough, the second opportunity to snag a halberd is through the Tree Sentinel in Limgrave.

This boss is entirely optional, and it is usually advised to skip this boss and come back to Limgrave once you are stronger and have grown as a Tarnished (who is no longer maidenless). However, if you dare to take on the challenge, you will be rewarded with the Golden Halberd for your valiant efforts.

One other method to getting a halberd is through trade. The Nomadic Merchant in North Limgrave offers a regular, unaltered halberd for just 600 Runes. By the time you make it to the Nomadic Merchant in North Limgrave, you will have enough Runes to purchase his whole stock (unless you haven’t “got good” yet).

If you have not started with the Vagabond, skipped or failed to defeat the Tree Sentinel, nor have you purchased the halberd in Limgrave, there is one other opportunity once you enter the Stormveil Castle. The Banished Knights Halberd is a +8 reinforced weapon that packs serious damage to foes of all kinds in the Stormveil Castle and beyond. To get one, you can farm the weapon off Banished Knights that are using said halberd in the Stormveil Castle.

Another way to get the Banished Knight’s Halberd is through more dastardly means. In other words, you would have to kill the NPC Edgar the Revenger in Castle Mourne. This NPC invades players in the Revenger’s Shack north of the Erdtree after completing the NPC’s entire questline.

It is recommended to go with the first farming option, as it is much earlier in any playthrough and there is less hassle with not going through an entire side questline.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.