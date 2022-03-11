Elden Ring Homing Instinct Painting Location: Where to Find the Treasure

Elden Ring certainly has its fair share of paintings to collect throughout the experience and it can indeed be rewarding to find all of them while traveling through the world and battling all of the bosses that are on offer while leveling up with runes. Notably, one such painting that can be found in the game early on in your playthrough is the ‘Homing Instinct’ painting and this guide article will inform you of the Homing Instinct Painting location in Elden Ring which will allow you to find it easily for your character.

Homing Instinct Painting Location In Elden Ring

The Homing Instinct Painting can be found within ‘Limgrave’ and will be found inside the ‘Artist’s Shack’. Simply find the waypoint ‘Ruins Cellar’ site of grace and then you can go along the path that goes an eastward route. You will then stumble upon the ‘Artist’s Shack’ and the painting can be found on the easel within the building.

After you have the painting, it should be noted that you will be able to find the treasure linked with it. You will have to find the ghost of a painter and this ghost can be found in the ‘Dragon-Burnt Ruins’ specifically on the southwest side of them. There will be a ghost of a painter and you simply have to walk near him when you have obtained the painting, afterwards you will receive a helmet which is the ‘Golden Scarab Head’ as an item and reward.

It will reduce the mana required to utilize the faith spells which is an excellent helmet for those who prefer utilizing magic in the experience.

Some players may take great inspiration to find the painting in order to read the lore of the item, as with any item in Elden Ring, there is commonly a deeper meaning behind each. Whether it is a weapon such as the ‘Zweihander’ or otherwise. Another great item to find is the ‘Blessed Dew Talisman‘ that you will be able to find within the experience.

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.