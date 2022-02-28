This weekend saw the critically-acclaimed release of Elden Ring, and players have been exploring the Lands Between ever since. One of the earliest areas poses quite a challenge in the areas surrounding Stormveil Castle, which is protected by swarms of deadly soldiers and knights. But past the barricades within, you’ll find the Limgrave Tower Bridge, a path that leads to the Divine Tower of Limgrave, and it is guarded by three mighty giants, with halberds and bows. While this is not technically a boss fight, as you can re-encounter these after winning the first time, the fight can be difficult if you rush in. Read on for our guide on How to Beat the Giants of Limgrave Bridge in Elden Ring!

The most important thing to note is that you can isolate this encounter to you vs. just 1 enemy instead of all 3, by having the giants attack each other for you. You can rush directly to the archer Giant, attack the glowing orange legs and deal modest damage while negating the bow entirely, until the other 2 approaches. They will swing at you with their halberds, but the arcs are so wide on their attacks that they’ll often damage or outright knock each other down in the process. The archer Giant will be finished first, at which point you can draw the halberd giants close together and watch as they continuously knock each other around until one dies, and the other is weakened.

The isolated giant will switch up its moves at this point, prioritizing aggressive attacks that target directly beneath itself so prepare to dodge a lot. Slash away at the legs, and dodge when it telegraphs a move, and you’ll be done in no time. For either the single giant or the group, whenever they use fire, retreat immediately, do not try to run around or dodge through it, as it will leave you highly vulnerable if it hits. These enemies have tremendously strong attacks but are rather slow and easy to dodge.

Upon defeating these giants, you’ll get random drops that are worthwhile to farm, such as the Golem’s Halberd! You’ll also be able to go to a nearby warp point that brings you to the doors of the Divine Tower of Limgrave, as well as a new site of grace.

This concludes our guide on How to Beat the Giants of Limgrave Bridge in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our review on the game, as well as guides to other encounters including ghostly guardians, treacherous opportunists, outright brutes, and more! Elden Ring released on February 25, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.