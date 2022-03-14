Elden Ring: How to Buy Smithing Stone 7 and 8

Here is how to buy Smithing Stones 7 and 8 in Elden Ring.

March 14th, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

Patches-Elden-Ring

Smithing Stones in Elden Ring are used to strengthen players’ armaments up to +24. With that much power, the Tarnished can take on most bosses with more ease. Along with all the other Smithing Stones that can be purchased in Elden Ring, players will need the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4] to give them the ability to purchase Smithing Stones 7 and 8. Here is how to buy Smithing Stones 7 and 8 in Elden Ring.

How to Buy Smithing Stones 7 and 8 in Elden Ring

For players who want to buy Smithing Stones 7 and 8 in Elden Ring, they will need the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4]. Players will not find this item until late into the game. If you have not progressed far into Elden Ring, you will not be able to obtain this item. With that said, here is how to get the Miner’s Bell Bearing [4] for those who have made it to the Mountaintops of the Giants region in Elden Ring.

First, defeat the Fire Giant in the Mountaintops of the Giants. After you have beaten this boss, head to the Forge of the Giants Site of Grace. Speak to Melina while resting at this Site of Grace. A cutscene will trigger and you will be transported to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

Elden-Ring-Mountaintops-of-the-Giants

After making your way down into the Crumbling Farum Azula, you will find the Godskin Duo. This boss drops the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4]. Once you have beaten the boss, go to the Roundtable Hold on the bottom left of the Lands Between map to meet with the Twin Maiden Husks.

Once you have made it to the Twin Maiden Husks, you can select the “Offer a bell bearing” option and give the Twin Maiden Husks your Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4] to give you the ability to purchase an unlimited amount of Smithing Stones 7 and 8.

Here is how much both Smithing Stone 7 and 8 cost:

  • Smithing Stone [7]: 9,000
  • Smithing Stone [8]: 12,000 Runes

Elden Ring is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Elden Ring
Elden Ring Blaidd Questline
Elden Ring: How to Get Blaidd’s Armor and Royal Greatsword
Elden Ring Torch Locations: How to Get a Torch to Light Up Dark Areas
Elden Ring: How to Get the Carian Armor Set in Raya Lucaria
The Glintstone Scarab Helmet being worn
Elden Ring FP Helmet: Where to Find Glintstone Scarab
Elden Ring: Where to Find Master Lusat
Trending on AOTF
Elden Ring Best Bow top 10
Best Bow in Elden Ring: Top 10 Bows and Crossbows Ranked
Elden Ring Fia
Elden Ring Players Are Hacking in Fia’s Underwear, Unlimited Runes, and Other Cheats
Best Spirit Ashes to Summon in Elden Ring
Best Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring: Top 10 Ash Summons to Help You Beat the Game
Ruins Greatsword
The Best Greatswords in Elden Ring: 10 Powerful Colossal Swords for Strength Builds