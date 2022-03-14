Elden Ring: How to Buy Smithing Stone 7 and 8

Smithing Stones in Elden Ring are used to strengthen players’ armaments up to +24. With that much power, the Tarnished can take on most bosses with more ease. Along with all the other Smithing Stones that can be purchased in Elden Ring, players will need the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4] to give them the ability to purchase Smithing Stones 7 and 8. Here is how to buy Smithing Stones 7 and 8 in Elden Ring.

How to Buy Smithing Stones 7 and 8 in Elden Ring

For players who want to buy Smithing Stones 7 and 8 in Elden Ring, they will need the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4]. Players will not find this item until late into the game. If you have not progressed far into Elden Ring, you will not be able to obtain this item. With that said, here is how to get the Miner’s Bell Bearing [4] for those who have made it to the Mountaintops of the Giants region in Elden Ring.

First, defeat the Fire Giant in the Mountaintops of the Giants. After you have beaten this boss, head to the Forge of the Giants Site of Grace. Speak to Melina while resting at this Site of Grace. A cutscene will trigger and you will be transported to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

After making your way down into the Crumbling Farum Azula, you will find the Godskin Duo. This boss drops the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4]. Once you have beaten the boss, go to the Roundtable Hold on the bottom left of the Lands Between map to meet with the Twin Maiden Husks.

Once you have made it to the Twin Maiden Husks, you can select the “Offer a bell bearing” option and give the Twin Maiden Husks your Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4] to give you the ability to purchase an unlimited amount of Smithing Stones 7 and 8.

Here is how much both Smithing Stone 7 and 8 cost:

Smithing Stone [7]: 9,000

Smithing Stone [8]: 12,000 Runes

Elden Ring is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.