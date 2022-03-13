Elden Ring: How to Buy Somber Smithing Stone 5 and 6

For Elden Ring players, or members of the Tarnished, it is important to upgrade your gear when you can for big boss fights that are coming up on your journey in the Lands Between. Whether you are taking your time and exploring and just want better gear or you are getting ready for a tough fight, it will be important to have the ability to purchase Somber Smithing Stones for your rarer weapons in Elden Ring. Here is how to buy Somber Smithing Stones 5 and 6 in Elden Ring.

How to buy Somber Smithing Stones 5 and 6 in Elden Ring

To purchase Somber Smithing Stones 5 and 6 in Elden Ring, you will need the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [3], located on the northwest portion of the First Church of Marika in the Mountaintops of Giants area on the Lands Between map.

Once you are at the checkpoint, ride west until you are met with a group of white trees and you will see an item to pick up on the beach. Head over to that item and pick it up. That will be your Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [3]. After you have the item, you can leave from there to head to the Roundtable Hold to get your Somber Smithing Stones 5 and 6.

When you have the Somberstone Miner’s Beel Bearing [3], head to the Twin Maiden Husks. Present to them the bell bearing by selecting the “Offer a bell bearing” option and you will be able to purchase as many Somber Smithing Stones 5 and 6 as you want.

Here is how much Somber Smithing Stones 5 and 6 cost:

Somber Smithing Stone [5]: 9,000 Runes

Somber Smithing Stone [6]: 12,000 Runes

If you need other Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearings, we have a guide on how to find the rest of them.

Elden Ring is available for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.