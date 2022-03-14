Elden Ring: How to Buy Somber Smithing Stone 9

Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring are necessary to upgrade your legendary weapons. With 10 total tiers of upgrades for legendary equipment in the game, having the second-to-last upgrade is necessary to make your weaponry powerful for those harder bosses in Elden Ring. Somber Smithing Stones upgrade the level of your legendary weapons. Upgrading a legendary sword to level seven would require you to have the Somber Smithing Stone [7]. Here is how to purchase Somber Smithing Stones 9 in Elden Ring.

How to Buy Somber Smithing Stones 9 in Elden Ring

Before you can purchase Somber Smithing Stones 9 from the Twin Maiden Husks in Elden Ring, you will first need to get the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [5].

To find the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [5], you will need to complete the majority of the game. Be sure you have gotten to the Mountaintops of the Giants before going further into this guide.

The Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [5], which is used to purchase Somber Smithing Stones 9 in Elden Ring, you will need to unlock the Site of Grace checkpoint “Forge of the Giants.” Once you are at this Site of Grace, you can teleport to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

After defeating the Godskin Duo boss, head out from the northern door and progress until you see a dragon that is casting red lightning. Turn right from there and reach the area where the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing [5] is on the map. The item will be on a corpse.

Once you have the Somberstone Miner’s Bell, go to the Roundtable Hold and speak with the Twin Maiden Husks. Select the “Offer a bell bearing” option and you will be able to purchase as many Somber Smithing Stone 9 as you desire. Somber Smithing Stone 9 costs: 25,000 Runes.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.