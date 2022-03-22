Elden Ring: How to Find the Kingsrealm Ruins Secret Door

Coming across ruins is commonplace in Elden Ring. One such ruin you will come across is the Kingsrealm ruins however, these ruins hold a secret. Many of the ruins you explore will have stairs that lead down to a chamber that contains loot. No matter how long you search the Kingsrealm ruins you won’t find stairs sitting out in the open. That’s because the stairs in Kingsrealm are covered by an illusion. If you don’t know what you are looking for, it can be quite hard to find where the stairs are. Let’s go over where the illusion is and how to dispel it in Elden Ring.

How to Find the Kingsrealm Ruin’s Secret Stairs in Elden Ring

If you wanted to, you could spend a few hours just rolling around the entirety of Kingsrealm Ruins to find the secret stairs. Of course, this would take hours and is the worst way to go about it. Sadly, there are no real hints for you to read that will point you in the direction of these stairs. Not even the ghost will mention these hidden stairs. To find them you will need to look around the North-Eastern side of the ruins.

You will be able to see an outline on the floor made out of brick where stairs should be. If you are having trouble finding it and are playing online, you can use messages to try to help narrow it down. Most people will put down a message in front of the stairs letting you know something is hidden there. Sadly, messages can’t be used to tell you how to solve the Regression Alone puzzle.

Now that you know where the stairs are you simply need to reveal them. Like most illusions in Elden Ring, this one can be dispelled by interacting with it in some way. If you can swing your weapon and have it hit the floor, you can dispel it this way. If you can’t you don’t need to worry as simply rolling over the top of the area where the stairs should be will dispel the illusion.

With the stairs revealed you can go down and challenge the boss inside. The Royal Revenant boss is a quick boss that can spit poison in front of itself. Just make sure you touch the site of grace nearby before you challenge this boss. If you need any more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.