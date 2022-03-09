Elden Ring: How to Fix Unable to Summon Cooperator Error

Can't bring your friends into your world? Check out our guide on how to fix this error!

March 9th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

When you’re exploring the world of Elden Ring, it doesn’t hurt to bring along some company. Since the game can be quite unforgiving at times, you may need the extra help to bring down a big boss, or maybe you’re looking to show someone that you care about the forever-loved Pope Turtle.

However, when trying to bring a friend into the fray, you may run into an error. It’s hard to build this large of a game without a few errors in the fray, so sometimes these things are unavoidable. However, there are a few ways that you can fix this easily, and efficiently, and by following our guide, you can get back into the world without running into these big issues. These are a few ways to get past the Summon Cooperator Error in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring – How To Fix Summon Cooperator Error

Elden-Ring-Starscourge-Radahn

As you being the process to invite someone into the world, you may run into a few small issues, but thankfully, it’s not the end of the world. It may be the end of your current run, as you may get overwhelmed if you can’t bring in some extra backup, but you’ll survive and thrive to live another day once you can get back into it with a friend.

One of the main reasons this issue could persist is that someone else has summoned them before you, so they could be inside of someone else’s world at the moment, unable to come to your aid. A lot of times, there are ways to avoid this error, as you could contact them through your platform of choice, or use an application such as Discord to make sure that everyone is ready to go and join in on your party.

Another issue that has seemingly popped up with this is because of Network Errors. Thankfully, the Elden Ring Twitter account is extremely active, letting players know when servers will be down due to maintenance, so you could currently be trying to invite them, while there is nothing on the other side. It could be a network issue on your end or their end, as well. Checking your settings, and having them do the same could help with a lot of headaches in the future.

Making sure that open communication is available, and that servers are up is key to extending your invitation, as if either of these are not currently happening, you could run into a bad time. You’ll need all the help you can get in this punishing game, so having someone along for the ride is a great way for newer players, and even seasoned veterans to have more fun in the world.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

