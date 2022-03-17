The Demi-Human Queen’s Staff is an interesting weapon in Elden Ring lore. Described in the game as “sneered at by fools in the academy” it is a glintstone staff meant to be a peace offering to the demi-humans that wasn’t enough, as the demi-humans you encounter are still immediately hostile. Boasting a decent starting scaling for Intelligence that can be upgraded to B as early on as +3, this staff is a decent starter staff with very low minimum stats required to wield it, and you even get a new spell when you find this. Read on for our guide on How to Get the Demi-Human Queen’s Staff and Crystal Burst Sorcery in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring: How to Get Demi-Human Queen’s Staff and Crystal Burst Sorcery

If you’ve reached the Weeping Peninsula region south of Limgrave, you can find both of these at the Demi-Human Forest Ruins northwest of the Castle Morne Rampart site of grace. The items in question are held by a Demi-Human Queen miniboss you encounter while exploring this area, so kill her and she’ll drop these. Be careful, these enemies are prone to ambushing intruders and can overwhelm you if you get overconfident, so use stealth when possible.

The Demi-Human Queen’s Staff is just one of many staves you can get in the game, but a reasonable one if you’re just looking into adding sorcery to your build once you have at least 10 intelligence. Crystal Burst has a higher barrier of entry at 18 Intelligence and is effective at smaller enemies that dodge attacks easily, but can also be effective at close range. Projectiles fired from this attack act like a shotgun blast, in that there are small projectiles that spread out as it goes further but can cause reasonably high damage if fired from point-blank.

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.