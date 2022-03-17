If you’re branching into sorcery in Elden Ring, you’ll quickly learn you’ll need the necessary tools to cast it. Aside from learning individual spells found and taught throughout the game, a suitable glintstone staff is required to use these abilities in battle. Staves predominantly scale toward Intelligence stats since this is the attribute required to improve or even use sorceries, but they also typically scale to Strength for close combat self-defense. Finding a glintstone staff isn’t too difficult, but you’ll want to know where to start, so read on for our guide on Where to Get a Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Staff Locations: Where to Get a Glintstone Staff

You can find and purchase the Astrologer’s Staff, a beginner staff as early as the beginning of the game, from the Nomadic Merchant perched at the Liurnia Lake Shore site of grace. You can find this merchant just shortly after Stormveil Castle, or if you skipped it, it’s along the southwest edge of the shore as you enter the region. It only costs 800 runes, which is a piece of cake even for early players, and this will be a good weapon to have if you’re looking to learn some early sorceries.

You’ll quickly find there are greater staves out there, but this is just the first step. Many of the best ones are protected by tough enemies, so put your best foot forward to find the following:

Carian Glintblade Staff at Highway Lookout Tower just south of Gate Town Bridge in Liurnia, on a corpse at the top of the tower

at Highway Lookout Tower just south of Gate Town Bridge in Liurnia, on a corpse at the top of the tower Lusat’s Glintstone Staff at Sellia, Town of Sorcery after beating Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest bosses

at Sellia, Town of Sorcery after beating Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest bosses Meteorite Staff just near the Street of Sages Ruins, in a ruined building on a corpse hanging in the window

Any of these staves are worthwhile for varying levels of sorcery play you’re looking to do and don’t take long to get or too much effort. If you’re seeing other staves on top of these recommendations, check these out:

Academy Glintstone Staff dropped by Sorcerer Thops either after you find him at Raya Lucaria’s Schoolhouse Classroom or kill him at Church of Irith

dropped by Sorcerer Thops either after you find him at Raya Lucaria’s Schoolhouse Classroom or kill him at Church of Irith Albinauric Staff found near an Omenkiller in a room accessible off the roof of the Guest Hall building at Volcano Manor

found near an Omenkiller in a room accessible off the roof of the Guest Hall building at Volcano Manor Azur’s Glintstone Staff near the Church of the Cuckoo site of grace at Raya Lucaria Academy

near the Church of the Cuckoo site of grace at Raya Lucaria Academy Carian Glintstone Staff found on a corpse at Carian Study Hall in Liurnia

found on a corpse at Carian Study Hall in Liurnia Carian Regal Sceptor made by giving Remembrance of The Full Moon Queen to Enia at Roundtable Hold

made by giving Remembrance of The Full Moon Queen to Enia at Roundtable Hold Crystal Staff found in Academy Crystal Cave past an illusory wall before the boss fight

found in Academy Crystal Cave past an illusory wall before the boss fight Demi-Human Queen’s Staff dropped by Demi-Human Queen enemy at Demi-Human Forest Ruins in Weeping Peninsula, just southeast of Church of Pilgrimage

dropped by Demi-Human Queen enemy at Demi-Human Forest Ruins in Weeping Peninsula, just southeast of Church of Pilgrimage Digger’s Staff dropped by Sorcerer Miners and Stonediggers at Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

dropped by Sorcerer Miners and Stonediggers at Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel Gelmir Glintstone Staff dropped occasionally by a Man-Serpent enemy who wields it in the throne room above Volcano Manor

dropped occasionally by a Man-Serpent enemy who wields it in the throne room above Volcano Manor Glintstone Staff sometimes dropped by Noble Sorcerers at Caria Manor

sometimes dropped by Noble Sorcerers at Caria Manor Prince of Death’s Staff found in a tower nearby Deeproot Depths site of grace

found in a tower nearby Deeproot Depths site of grace Rotten Crystal Staff found off Crystalian mage enemies around Elphael, as part of the Haligtree area

found off Crystalian mage enemies around Elphael, as part of the Haligtree area Staff of Loss found on a corpse in Sellia, Town of Sorcery

found on a corpse in Sellia, Town of Sorcery Staff of the Guilty dropped by enemies at Fort Laiedd

Get yourselves suited up for magic combat with any of these or more!

This concludes our guide on Where to Get a Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring! Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review!

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.