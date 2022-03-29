Fia is an NPC that everyone knows in Elden Ring. She is one of the core NPCs in the Roundtable hold and offers comfort to the player. She will offer to hold you and provide a buff that you can use to boost your poise. As with many NPCs in Elden Ring, players have a desire to obtain Fia’s outfit. For most NPCs, this is a simple task as all you need to do is kill them and take their clothes. However, Fia in the Roundtable Hold where you can’t use any weapons or kill any NPCs for the most part. Let’s go over how you can get Fia’s outfit for yourself in Elden Ring.

How to get Fia’s Outfit in Elden Ring

The way you get Fia’s outfit is quite similar to how you get Dung Eaters armor. You’ll have to complete her questline to get it. Fia’s questline is not something you can begin as soon as you visit the Roundtable Hold, you will need to make some serious progress through Elden Ring to even begin her questline. To being Fia’s questline you need to rest at any site of grace in the Altus Plateau area. For the most part, this means anywhere past the great lift.

Once you have rested at one of those sites of grace, you need to go back to the Roundtable Hold and ask Fia to hold you once more. She will go through the normal holding animation and tell you that you are warm. After this, you will have a dialogue window open that allows you to ask if she needs any help. Fia will ask a favor of you to find out to whom a dagger belongs.

You don’t need to look too far, as talking to D, Hunter of the Dead will allow you to give the dagger to him. This will allow you to progress the quest to the next stage. For the next part, you will need to kill a second Shardbearer and claim their great rune. Returning to Fia and having her hold you again will trigger a second dialogue option for you to be given a map. This map will point you in the direction of a Black Knifeprint.

You will need to reload the Roundtable Hold to continue the questline. With it reloaded you should see Fia in a new room near the Blacksmith, she will disappear after this. To continue, you will need to head to the tallest part of Deeproot Depths. You will be looking for Godwyn’s corpse offshoot in the tree branches and you will need to fight the nearby boss. After you kill the boss, you should be able to find Fia in the back of the arena.

You can talk to her again and say that you want to be held again, she will then ask you to go find the Cursemark of Death. If you are doing Ranni’s questline or have already done it at this point, this is the same item that you will need to get for her. You can kill two birds with one stone this way. You will need to take the Cursemark of Death back to Fia in the Roundtable Hold. Reload the area again, and you should find Fia asleep in her room.

Enter into Fia’s dream and fight Lichdragon Fotissax. Once you defeat them, you will be given the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince. Returning to Fia now, you should be able to pick up a copy of her armor that is sitting next to her. If you need any more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2022