Elden Ring: How to Get Miquellan Knight’s Sword

In the wild and wicked world of Elden Ring, you’ll need just about any advantage that you can get to survive, and one of those ways is through finding weapons that make you an unstoppable machine. Finding these types of weapons is usually hard work, but sometimes, you can come across them by just exploring the world. Weapons like the Miquellan Knight’s Sword can make you go from zero to hero in a matter of moments, and are worth the time to track down.

But, where do you find such a fine blade, and what use will it have for you? Follow along with our guide on where to find the Miquellan Knight’s Sword, and what kind of damage you’ll be able to do to your enemies with this regal sword!

Elden Ring – Miquellan Knight’s Sword Location and Stats

As you venture towards the northern parts of the Altus Plateau, you’ll find yourself near the Haligtree. Specifically, you’ll want to travel to Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, and look for the Bell Tower, as this weapon is located at the top of it. You’ll be able to get to it fairly easily. Enter the alcove on the lefthand side of the walkway, and head up the stairs. You’ll be able to see a large tree branch that you’ll want to jump onto near the balcony at the end of the hallway. Follow it to the top, and you’ll be able to reach the tower and this sword!

But what makes this weapon great? Well, it scales with Strength, Faith, and Dexterity, and deals great Physical and Holy damage to your foes. Offering 105 Physical, 68 Holy, and 100 Crit Damage, you’ll stand tall with a quick blade with devastating strikes. You’ll also be able to guard quite well, as it offers defensive stats of 40 Physical, 28 Magic, Fire and Light, and 40 Holy defense, so you can take this blade to any fight.

You’ll also receive the special Weapon Skill Sacred Blade, this allows you to grant yourself with extra Holy essence, and to fire off a Holy Projectile, causing massive damage, and keeping those pesky skeletons off of your case. Holy Weapons are great, as they will make it that Skeletons and other Undead Foes cannot revive, giving you one less foe to have to deal with consistently.

Since this weapon is found with a small amount of platforming, it makes it a great choice for those who are looking for a powerful and speedy weapon, and something that you can level up alongside you. It continues to be a great weapon, and you’ll be able to continue roaming the plains with this sword for quite a while, as it remains useful for quite some time.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.