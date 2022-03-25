Elden Ring gives its players the ability to approach the dangers of the Lands Between in a wide variety of ways. With that said, for those who prefer to use stealth during their journey, the Black Knife Armor Set can be a match made in heaven, thanks to its ability to negate all sounds made by your character’s movement, which allows you to catch even the most perceptive enemies by surprise. Now, to help all of those currently looking to get their hands on the set, here’s how to get the Black Knife Armor Set in Elden Ring.

How to Get the Black Knife Armor Set in Elden Ring

You can get the Black Knife Armor Set in Elden Ring by heading to the Ordina, Liturgical Town area, located on the Consecrated Snowfield region, which is only made available after you gathered all the pieces of the Haligtree Medallion. Once in the area, you will be able to get the full set by examining a body located on an archway featured directly below the staircase leading to the sealed door, or the portal, if you have already solved the area’s puzzle.

To recap, here’s how to get the Black Knife Armor Set in Elden Ring:

Unlock the Consecrated Snowfield area.

Head north of the area’s Minor Erdtree towards Ordina, Liturgical Town.

Once in Ordina, Liturgical Town, head below the area’s main staircase.

Get the Armor Set from a corpse below an archway.

Once you get the set, it’s important to point out that you don’t need to equip all of its pieces to activate its passive, as wearing only the chest piece will already activate it.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.