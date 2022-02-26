When facing enemies with shields in Elden Ring, you may sometimes need to kick them in order to break their guard. If you can’t kick the enemy you will be stuck trying to circle around them to get past their shield. While a kick won’t really help much in a boss fight since it will not stun the boss the same way parry does. However, knowing how to do a kick at a moment’s notice is something that can only benefit you. Let’s go over how you can kick in Elden Ring.

How to Kick Enemies in Elden Ring

The kick move is one of the Ashen Arts that can be on a weapon. The shortsword that some classes start with already has a kick as its Ashen Art. If you didn’t start with the shortsword you don’t need to worry as you gain access to the kick Ashen Art if you have no weapon in your right hand. This means you can quickly switch your right-hand slot to kick something and then switch back to your more powerful weapon to attack the enemy.

Since you will always have the option to perform a kick, all you need to do to actually kick an enemy is press your Ashen Arts button. For a controller, this will be done by pressing the right trigger. The nice thing about kicking is that a kick costs no FP. This means no matter what situation you are in, you will always be able to use a kick to knock away an enemy’s shield. A kick doesn’t do much damage so you shouldn’t consider kicking to be a big damage move like other Ashen Arts.

Also since the kick Ashen Arts is on your unarmed you can slot a different Ashen Art into your main weapon. Now you can keep using an Ashen Art that you enjoy and not have to worry about how you will deal with shield enemies.

