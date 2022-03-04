Elden Ring: How to Quickly Remove All Map Beacons

Elden Ring offers a massive amount of land to cover, with one of the largest in-game maps in recent history. Even the opening area of Limgrave is about 1/10th of the full size of the world, so you’re going to need the ability to utilize markers to remember where everything you need is.

Thankfully, you’ll be able to set markers for wherever you need to go, up to 100 of them. But, what happens when you no longer need those markers? Will you have to go through and remove them all one by one? Absolutely not, and we are here today to teach you how to remove all map beacons quickly, and start over fresh!

Elden Ring – How to Quickly Remove Map Beacons and Markers

While most of the time that you’ll spend in Elden Ring will be fighting massive bosses, powerful foes, and dying over and over again, you’ll have less of a difficult time navigating and clearing the map of the game. One of the few times that you won’t be in some form of immediate danger, thankfully!

When you access your map, you’ll be able to select and place Markers or Beacons on it, to place a spot of remembrance. Maybe you came across a boss earlier that completely wiped the floor with you, that you’d like to pay a visit to when you’re stronger. Or if you happen to come across a slick set of enemies that you’d like to farm and get more Runes? Once you’re done, you won’t have to try to remember where everything is anymore, just to remove those markers.

As you enter your Map Screen, you’ll be able to select Markers by pressing either X on Xbox, Square on PlayStation, or R on Keyboard, and once this option is selected, you can place new markers, or you can go to the prompt that says Remove All Markers. Once you press this, you’ll be prompted and asked if you would like to complete this action, which you would just navigate to Yes or No, allowing you to clear everything off of your map, or to keep everything that you’ve placed.

Since Elden Ring is as massive as it is, you may find yourself running out of markers much quicker than you think, as you are only able to place 100 of them. If you need to start fresh in a new area and place a whole set of new ones, you’ll be able to quickly clear them off, now that you know how to!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.