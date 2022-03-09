Elden Ring: How to Read Letter from Volcano Manor

Not sure what to do with the Red Letter once you have received it? Follow along with our guide!

March 9th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

When making your trek through the perilous lands of Elden Ring, you may come across items that are giving you a hard time knowing what to do next. When coming to Volcano Manor, you’ll need to eliminate Rileigh, the Idle, and speak with Tanith to receive this next mysterious item that sends you on a wild goose chase to hunt down another foe.

The Red Letter is an item shrouded in mystery from the moment you receive it. What, exactly, is this item, and what can it do for you? You’ll find out here in our guide on how to read the red letter, and where to go after receiving it!

Elden Ring – Red Letter Guide

After making it to Mt. Gelmir, you’ll be able to access Volcano Manor, which sets you off on a quest to eliminate some very powerful foes. After fighting to the death against Rileigh, the Idle, and once again speaking to Tanith, you’ll want to make your way towards the Drawing Room. On the table, you’ll spot an item, the Red Letter.

After receiving this Red Letter, you’ll just need to make your way into your inventory and select it, allowing you to read what is inside; an order to hunt down and kill Juno Hoslow, Knight of Blood.

You’ll be able to track down Juno Hoslow by opening up your map and making your way over to the Mountaintops of the Giants region in the northeastern portion of your map. You’ll want to head towards the Shack of the Lofty and search for his Red Summon Sign. You’ll need to interact with it to invade Juno and take him down.

Juno can be a tough fight, so make sure that you’re prepared with many items, and possibly a friend or Summon Ashes to aid you in this fight. As you do receive some great items from this quest, such as Hoslow’s Petal Whip and his armor set, this is a great journey to set out upon and helps you learn a few more skills to make your way through the tricker fights ahead.

There are a few more steps to complete before this battle is won, so you’ll want to make sure that you return to the Volcano Manor once you are done to get everything taken care of, and to finish another quest off of your list.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

