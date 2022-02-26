FromSoftware’s games are famous for offering players a series of hard, but extremely rewarding challenges, going from fast attacking mobs to bosses of epic scale, all sure to not only test your skills but also your understanding of both the game and all of its core mechanics. With that said, and to make sure that you are fully ready to face any danger that may come your way in your journey throughout the Lands Between, here’s how to save your progress on FromSoftware’s newest epic, Elden Ring.

How to Save Your Progress in Elden Ring

Just like with all the other soulborne titles, Elden Ring will automatically save your progress after you perform various actions, such as finding new areas, defeating enemies, witnessing events, unlocking dialogues with its many NPCs, and purchasing items, a feature that not only increases the charm of the game but also makes sure its players think hard before accepting offers or making any choices, as doing so may indeed prove to be final in that playthrough. With that said, those looking to manually save their progress can either fast travel to the many areas already unlocked, as doing so will automatically save their game, or exit the game through the menu, which they can do by going to Settings and then heading to Quit Game. It’s important to point out that closing the game without exiting may indeed result in the loss of some of your data. To recap, here’s how to manually save your progress in Elden Ring, without the need to head to a Site of Lost Grace:

Open the in-game menu.

Go to Settings.

Head to Quit Game.

Select Quit Game.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 54, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2022