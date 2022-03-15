Elden Ring: How to Use Ghost and Grave Glovewort

Ghost Glovewort and Grave Glovewort are a material in Elden Ring that you’ll find all across the world. You may have been picking up these items it may not be entirely clear where to use them. In this guide we’ll explain where you can use these items as special leveling materials to improve one of the most important weapons in Elden Ring.

How to Use Ghost Glovewort and Grave Glovewort in Elden Ring

Ghost Glovewort and Grave Glovewort are essentially crafting materials in Elden Ring. They are used to upgrade Sprit Ashes and which one you use depends on the type of Ashes you are trying to upgrade. Spirit Ashes come in two forms: Normal Spirit Ashes and Special Spirit Ashes. Grave Glovewort is required to upgrade normal Spirit Ashes, Ghost Glovewort is used to upgrade Special Spirit Ashes.

Like Smithing Stones and Somber Smithing Stones, Ghost and Grave Glovewort must be taken to an NPC vendor to upgrade Spirit Ashes. However, you must proceed far enough into the main story and advance the NPC dialogue to have this functionality enabled. The NPC that you’re going to need to proceed with is Roderika, Spirit Tuner.

There will be numerous dialogue lines that must be advanced to ultimately get Roderika to take up Spirit Tuning and allow you to use her services. Once she is available to do so, she will be found in the Roundtable Hold and simply talking to her and selecting the Spirit Tuning option will allow you to spend these items on upgrades.

Of course, you’ll need both the Ghost and Grave Glovewort as well as Runes to upgrade your Spirit Ashes. The higher you level the Spirit Ash summons the more rare the type of Glovewort you will need as well as the need for more runes.

