Elden Ring Roderika Questline Guide: Where to Find the Chrysalids’ Memento

In Elden Ring, players will be able to unlock the second part of Roderika’s questline by finding the Chrysalids’ Memento key item, which will allow Roderika to move to the Roundtable Hold, the game’s hub-like area. But where can you find the item? To answer that and more we will now tell you where to find the Chrysalids’ Memento key item in Elden Ring.

Where to Find the Chrysalids’ Memento in Elden Ring

You will be able to find the Chrysalids’ Memento key item in Elden Ring by heading to Stormveil Castle, the place where you will face the game’s first big boss, Godrick the Grafted. The item will be located atop a pile of corpses in an area adjacent to the Grafted Scion mini-boss.

After getting the item, you will be able to continue the Roderika questline by returning to Stormhill Shack, where you met her for the first time, and showing the Chrysalids’ Memento to her, as doing so will, as we said above, trigger a dialogue and allow her to move to the Roundtable Hold. Once she does that, you will be able to unlock her ability to tune Ashes by speaking to her and then to Smithing Master Hewg a few times.

It’s also important to point out that it’s possible to find Roderika in the Roundtable Hold and continue her questline even if you did not give her the Chrysalids’ Memento, as many players have reported that she does move there eventually after you complete the Stormveil Castle portion of the game. On another note, you will be able to find Roderika’s Crimson Hood by visiting the sport where you found the Chrysalids’ Memento key item after she becomes a Spirit Tuner.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2022