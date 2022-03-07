Elden Ring, From Software’s new title, is a gigantic title featuring a non-linear storyline that allows players the ability to explore its world as they wish. But that does not mean that there’s no order for its story. With that said, here’s where you should go after defeating the Margit, the Fell Omen boss in Elden Ring.

Where to Go After Beating Margit, the Fell Omen in Elden Ring

After defeating Margit, the Fell Omen, which will be for many players the first main boss of the game, your next destination will be the Legacy Dungeon of Stormveil Castle, home of the game’s ”second” main boss Godrick the Grafted, as well as that of the field boss Lion Guardian, as completing the dungeon will allow you to unlock the game’s Luirnia of the Lakes region. For more details on the region, don’t forget to check out where to go after beating Godrick the Grafted.

To enter the dungeon, after defeating Matgit, rest in the Site of Grace who will now be present where you fought the boss, and then head towards the newly open path leading to the entrance of the castle. Once there, unlock the site of Grace and then head to the room located left of the castle’s main gate, once you enter, talk to the NPC there and follow his instructions to enter the dungeon.

It’s important to point out that farming before entering the Legacy Dungeon is highly advised, as some of the enemies present in the castle will really be a test for not only your skills but also for the quality of your gear.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2022