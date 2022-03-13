Elden Ring Mausoleum Locations: How to Duplicate Remembrance

In Elden Ring, after players defeat the many demi-gods currently wondering the Lands Between, they will be given a Remembrance, which can then be exchanged for a reward. But did you know that you can actually duplicate your Remembrances by visiting a Walking Mausoleum? With that said, and to help those who currently dream of getting all of the Remembrance rewards in the game, here’s where to find all the Walking Mausoleums and how to duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring.

Where to Find the Walking Mausoleums

You can currently find a total of seven Walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring. One on Weeping Peninsula, west of the Minor Erdtree located there, three on Liurnia of the Lakes, close to the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel Site of Grace, two on Mountaintop of the Giants, located east and west of Ordina respectively, and one on the northeast portion of the Deeproot Depths area. You can check out the exact location as well as how to get to each of the Walking Mausoleums here.

How to Duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring

After getting to either of the Walking Mausoleums currently wondering about in Elden Ring, you will be able to duplicate your Remembrances by first hitting the shinny skull-shaped formations on the lower part of their legs, which will make the Walking Mausoleum fall. Remember to be on Torrent, as, just like all the other creatures in Elden Ring, a Walking Mausoleum is capable of, and will kill you if given the chance.

Once the Walking Mausoleum falls, just open the door on its back, interact with the altar and then select your desired Remembrance to duplicate it. To recap. here’s how to duplicate a Remembrance in Elden Ring:

Go to a Walking Mausoleum.

Destroy the shinny skull-shaped formations on the legs of the Walking Mausoleum.

Enter through the door.

Interact with the body on the altar to duplicate your Remembrances.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

