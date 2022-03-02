Elden Ring Pouch Guide: How to Assign and Use Items

The pouch is a very useful but easily overlooked tool in Elden Ring. It can be used for quickly getting to items you don’t have to constantly use, but you still want to use without having to go through all the menus and find it. Despite it being such a useful feature it can be quite easy to miss it. Elden Ring does have a small tutorial for how the pouch works but if you miss the popup window you won’t know to go looking through all the tutorial cards for it. let’s go over how you use the pouch.

How the Pouch in Elden Ring Works

The pouch in Elden Ring can have six items stored for quick access. Four of those items are assigned to the D-pad and the other two are only able to be accessed through the pause menu. You assigned items to the slots of the pouch by hitting pause and selecting the pouches slots on the right side of the screen. The first four slots are the ones accessible with the D-pad, the bottom two slots can only be used from the pause menu. It is still quicker to use the last two pouch slots for items than going through your inventory to find them.

In order to use the pouch slots, you will need to hold your interact button down until the pouch menu appears over your regular quick access menu. Then you can select whichever slot you need the same way you select the slots of the quick menu. You can’t rotate the left and right slots the same way you rotate your weapons.

Putting items like summoning or invasion items and Torrent’s Whistle are a great use for the pouch menu. This way your bottom item wheel is not cluttered with too many items thus making it harder to quickly get back to your crimson tears. If you need any more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.