Watch that enemy's health bar drop like a stone with these weapons.

March 17th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Reduvia is a fantastic early weapon in Elden Ring and boasts its built-in skill, Reduvia Blood Blade for inflicting Blood Loss at a distance, with rapid-fire potential.  If you’ve got the Arcane and Dexterity points at least up to 13 you’ll be able to wield this deadly dagger, and if you wish to wield an additional weapon capable of inflicting merciless damage, you can find a Blood Blade, Ash of War, to equip to it.  This is our guide on How to Get the Reduvia Dagger and Blood Blade Skill in Elden Ring!

Elden Ring Reduvia Blood Blade Location: How to Get the Best Dual Wield Swords

Reduvia Location

The first step you should take is to defeat Bloody Finger Nerijus outside Murkwater Cave in Limgrave, this will give you Reduvia and its inherent skill, Reduvia Blood Blade.  Equip it to your right hand and use the Skill function (LT/L2) to consume a modest amount of FP and shoot small red arcs which can damage and inflict blood loss on enemies.  If you wish to dual-wield this weapon with another to inflict additional blood loss, consider finding the Blood Blade Ash of War.

Blood Blade Ash of War Location

This Ash of War is found on a Teardrop Scarab you can kill just northeast of the Erdtree-Gazing Hill site of grace.  You can then equip this skill to any compatible weapon at a site of grace, at which point you’ll be able to use a different version of Reduvia’s skill, where if you have this weapon equipped in your right hand and use the skill, it consumes HP instead of FP.  But these two weapons will inherently now be able to inflict this status, enabling rapid attacks while being able to switch between tactics, so consider a weapon that covers extra range like a thrusting sword.

This concludes our guide on How to Get the Reduvia Dagger and Blood Blade Skill in Elden Ring!  Be sure to check out our other guides, including where you can find different glintstone staves in the game, and our review!

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

