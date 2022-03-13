Elden Ring Royal Revenant Location: How to Find the Kingsrealm Ruins Secret Door

Elden Ring‘s great boss fight against the Royal Revenant will reward you with an amazing one-handed sword known as Frozen Needle. However, it is tucked away in the far North-West corner of the map.

In order to reach the Royal Revenant, fight you must traverse through the Liurina Lakeshore and find the Kingsrealm Ruins. Kingsrealm is right below the Road To The Manor Site of Grace.

These ruins are not meant for low level players so I would advise you to hold off until you are at least level +30.

Finding The Kingsrealm Ruins Secret Door

The Kingsrealm Ruins are filled with undead mages and wolves that will obnoxiously try to kill you on sight. However, only some know that the boss with the Royal Revenant is a hidden secret.

The player will most likely realize that these ruins are lacking a lower level door that would usually lead to a boss fight, trap, treasure, or all of the above. Although Kingsrealm Ruins hosts a hidden, underground area where the optional boss Royal Revenant can be fought.

In the North-East corner of the ruins you will find an undead mage not teleporting away from you. Most likely there will be several messages from other players marking the area, but here is a picture of the area all the same.

If you look closely enough you can see that the stairs leading down into this area are covered by an illusory floor. The floor needs to be rolled on at the entrance or attacked with a melee weapon to dispel the illusion.

Defeating Royal Revenant

Royal Revenant is a very quick and agile multi-limbed creature that can teleport around the arena and release a toxic breath in a long, straight line ahead of it. This boss has more health than most other optional bosses and has the advantage fighting you in such a small space.

The benefit for this boss fight is that you can summon any of your spirit ashes to aid you, but if they are not leveled up they will prove far to weak. The best strategy here is to ashes that bring out multiple spirits like the wolves.

Note that the Revenant is fast and has sweeping attacks that can easily take out an enemy in a few simple hits. Take this time to try and lose his attention to the ashes then spam your most powerful magic. When it inevitably kills your ashes dodge around until the beast goes to spray its poison. From here slice it up and fall back. Rinse and repeat.

Defeating the Royal Revenant does not drop anything other than runes. However you do gain access to the small room at the end of the hall. There is a chest inside that contains the afore mentioned Frozen Needle rapier.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.