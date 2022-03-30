Elden Ring Scroll Locations: Where to Find All Sorcery Scrolls to Unlock New Spells

Sorcery magic can be quite hard to come by in Elden Ring. Even if you start the game as an astrologer, you will have a hard time finding new spells for yourself in the early game. There is no vendor in the Roundtable Hold for you to get new sorceries from. In order to gain more sorcery magic in Elden Ring, you will need to find scrolls across the world. Of course, you need to find the scrolls first before you can worry about what to do with them. Let’s go over where you can find these scrolls in Elden Ring.

Where to Find All the Sorcery Scrolls in Elden Ring

Unlike incantation vendors, there are very few sorcery vendors and even fewer scrolls to give to them. This is because there are only three scrolls that you can give to a vendor to increase the sorceries they sell. Let’s go over where you can find each scroll:

Royal House Scroll

This is the easiest scroll to find, as you can find it before you defeat Godrick. You need to head southeast from the Aghell Lake southern site of grace. You should come across an encampment of enemies with a square building on one side and a collapsed circular building on the other. Jumping on top of the square building, you should find the scroll on a dead body that is guarded by a spellcasting enemy.

Academy Scroll

This one is also simple to find, but you will need to defeat Godrick first. After you exit his arena and come to Liurnia of the Lakes, you should see a graveyard nearby. It is guarded by a few skeletons that should be easy enough to take out. Just make sure you are ready to hit them as they try to reform their bodies.

Conspectus Scroll

This one will take a little bit longer to find as it is located in Raya Lucaria Academy. You will find this scroll near the great hall. Go to the left from the doorway you start at and you should see a body sitting there. Looting this body will give you the scroll.

Each of these scrolls will provide set spells when giving them to a vendor. The Royal House scroll will give Glintblade Phalanx and Carian Slicer, the Academy Scroll will give Great Glintstone Shard and Swift Glintstone Shard, and the Conspectus Scroll will give Glinstone Cometshard and Star Shower. If you need any more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.