Elden Ring: Should You Learn From Sellen?

March 11th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

As you venture forth into the wild world of Elden Ring, you’ll come across NPCs that can change the whole experience for you, offering quests and abilities to learn new skills that can completely alter the way you play forever. One of these NPCs, Sorceress Sellen, offers you a great questline if you decide to learn from her, but is it worth your time to continue upon?

We’ll take you through the nitty-gritty of her questline, and what she has to offer for you if you decide to study under her in this guide for Elden Ring, and if you should take the time to help, or just ignore her on your quest to become the next Elden Lord.

Elden Ring – Should You Learn from Sellen

Elden-Ring

As you begin your quests in Limgrave, you’ll come across Sorceress Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins, in the eastern part of West Limgrave. She will appear after defeating Mad Pumpkin Head, and is located near the Site of Grace titled “Waypoint Ruins Cellar.

As she sends you forth on her questline, you’ll be defeating foes and finding items for her, and once you complete this quest, she will open her Sorceries Shop for you, allowing you to spend your Runes to unlock new types of Magic, but are any of them worth your time?

Well, especially if you are playing through the game as a Magic-based Build, her shop can aid you to get some powerful spells quite early in the game, especially if you have tracked down the Scrolls that are required to get some of the better spells, like the Conspectus Scroll to unlock Glintstone Cometshard. If you take the time to help her out, you’ll find yourself rewarded quite well.

However, if you are going for more of a Melee-based Build, her unlocks may come to little use for you, unless you are aiming for full completion. However, her quest does send you to some interesting locations, so it may be worth your time for the chance to explore some new parts of the world.

No matter which option you choose, you’ll find out that once you learn from this Sorceress, she’ll be happy to start Sellen you anything you need to help you in your journey and help you learn some great new magic along the way.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

