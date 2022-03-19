Elden Ring Tanith Questline Guide: How to Get Serpentbone Blade

Among the many Katanas players can wield in Elden Ring, the Serpentbone Blade can be considered one of the best, thanks to this ability to apply poison on enemies, a feature that sets the weapon apart from the other Katanas available. With that said, and to help all of those currently looking to get their hands on the weapon, here’s how to get the Serpentbone Blade Katana in Elden ring.

How to Get the Serpentbone Blade in Elden Ring

As many of you may already have guessed by the title of the article, you will be able to get the Serpentbone Blade Katana in Elden Ring by taking part in the Volcano Manor/Tanith questline. To be more specific, Tanith will give you the weapon after you complete the second part of the questline, which will have you invade and kill Rileigh the Idle on Altus Plateau.

If you haven’t already, you can trigger the questline by heading to the Volcano Manor, an area located past Mt. Gelmir, and then talking to Tanith, it’s proprietary. The questline will be composed of three assassination tasks and a boss battle. Once you begin the quest, you will be able to take part in each task by reading its respective letter. After completing all three tasks, you will be able to face the boss by talking to Tanith.

To recap, here’s how to get the Serpentbone Blade Katana in Elden Ring:

Go to Volcano Manor.

Talk to Tanith and begin her questline.

Fulfill your first assignment.

Accept the second assignment.

Kill Rileigh the Idle on Altus Plateau.

Head back to the Manor and talk to Tanith to receive the Serpentbone Blade Katana.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 19th, 2022