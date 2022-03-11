Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy Boss Guide: How to Beat Rykard in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is filled to the brim with difficult bosses and just one of those is Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. He is the second boss in a boss battle that has two rounds. There is a specific trick that you’ll need to know in order to beat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy in Elden Ring, so without further adieu, here is how to do that.

How to Beat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy in Elden Ring

The boss you’ll face directly after fighting the God-Devouring Serpent is Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. The same way that you took down the first round boss is how you will beat the second. Because the boss itself is sitting on a hotbed of lava, there is no way to melee it and casting takes too long. The only way to take down Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy is to use the Serpent-Hunter weapon which is glowing and available on the left side after passing the Mist-Gate.

The Serpent-Hunter has a special skill called Great-Serpent Hunt which caused a long blade of light to burst from the tip of the spear. This will be the only way to reach Rykard and deal damage. Unlike the God-Devouring Serpent before it, Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy hits a lot harder and has a different moveset that makes him tougher to take down. With that in mind, using the Mimic Tear Ashes while having the Serpent-Hunter equipped will make taking down Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy a lot easier.

If you make sure to hit Rykard square on the head, you’ll interrupt its attack. So, in order to beat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, use Serpent-Hunter, dodge its big attacks, and hit it before it attacks. If you do this, you’ll take him down. If you want to find the Serpent-Hunter before the boss fight, you can do that. You can use the weapon outside of the boss fight, although it won’t have the Great-Serpent Hunt skill. You can also upgrade the Serpent-Hunter using Smithing Stones before your boss fight.

And that is everything you need to know in order to beat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy in Elden Ring. We cover all sorts of Elden Ring topics like quests, side quests, decisions, item locations, best weapons, best sorceries, and so much more. To access it all, check out our Elden Ring guides page.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.