Elden Ring Twinblade Locations: Where to Find Twinblades Weapon

There are numerous weapons for players to find in Elden Ring. Twinblades stand amongst them as a weapon type not usable in a FromSoftware game since Dark Souls II. Players will likely want to try this unique weapon as soon as possible – and thankfully, they can do so once they leave the tutorial area. The only difficult part is trying to find the Twinblades, as they aren’t quite out in the open.

Where to find Twinblades in Elden Ring

Twinblades cannot be easily purchased at merchants like other weapon types. They share this trait with certain colossal weapons like the Grafted Blade Greatsword, but it’s thankfully much easier to obtain. The basic Twinblade weapon can be found at the Dragon-Burnt Ruins, found at the lake just east of the Chapel of Anticipation. It’s not out in the open, however; you’ll need to find a certain structure that can’t be accessed without jumping inside. It can be easily accessed by using Torrent, so it might be a good idea to wait until you have your steed. Once you’re inside the structure, you can go down some stairs to find the Twinblade in a chest.

The Twinblade is both powerful and unique. By two-handing it, the Twinblade’s moveset changes more drastically than most other weapons; it swings twice with just one press of the attack button. It’s also easily upgraded, requiring normal smithing stones just like any other starting weapon. Unfortunately, the Twinblade can’t be used effectively without leveling up, as it requires 18 Dexterity and 10 Strength. Players should take good care of their runes if they want to try out this weapon to its fullest extent. Alternatively, they can wait to find better Twinblades later on with lower Dexterity requirements. There will surely be more for the player to discover, even if it takes a while to find them.

