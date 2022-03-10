Elden Ring: What Are Prattling Pates Used For?

As you venture into the world of multiplayer in Elden Ring, you’ll notice that there are not many ways to communicate with those that you are playing with in-game. You’ll have your basic emotes that you can use to describe basic functions of how you are feeling, but no way to tell them what’s really on your mind.

That is until you come across the Prattling Pate item, that is. What is this mysterious item that looks suspiciously like a potato with a face? What is it used for? Find out today in our guide all about the Prattling Pate, and what it’s used for in your Elden Ring journey!

Elden Ring – Prattling Pate Usage

When summoning a friend into your world in Elden Ring, you’ll be able to use the new Prattling Pate item to convey messages across them with the beautiful sounds they make. And by beautiful, we mean slightly horrifying, as you bring these Clay Creations that are found into the world, and they emit the sound of words through them, in an almost dark and sinister tone.

There are currently 8 Different Prattling Pates that you can find in your journey;

Hello – Found in Stormfoot Catacombs

Thank You – Found in Tombsward Catacombs

Apologies – Found in Unsightly Catacombs

Wonderful – Found in Cliffbottom Catacombs

Please Help – Found at Weeping Peninsula

My Beloved – Found on Miquella’s Haligtree

Let’s Get To It – Found on Sainted Hero’s Grave

You’re Beautiful – Found in Hermit Village

Thankfully, these are not single-use items, meaning once you find them in the world, you’ll be able to use them as often as you’d like, and you can have as many or as few as you’d like equipped at any point. They fall in your Consumables tab, so you’ll be able to keep them on the ready, along with your Flasks and other items.

Seeing as this is more of a fun gimmick than a full feature, it’s not completely needed to get these items to help you fulfill your quest through the lands of Elden Ring, however, they are fun to play around with, and can be used as a great way to communicate, or even scare your friends as you navigate the world together. With their haunting voices, you’ll be able to become the scariest thing to encounter in the wild, playing a game of psychological warfare, at times. It’s all in good fun, though.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.