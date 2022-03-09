Elden Ring: What Does Remembrance of Hoarah Loux Do?

Throughout your time in the lands of Elden Ring, you’ll find yourself on the search for better weapons, armor, and items that can aid you on your journey. However, as you come across some of the bosses that are spread through the land, you’ll receive rare items called Remembrances, that can grant you boosted weapons and one-of-a-kind skills.

Today, we’ll be going through the Remembrance of Hoarah Loux, and what you should do with their spoils. Should you keep this, sell it or what is it used for? Follow along with us as we dive into what the Rememberance of Hoarah Loux is good for!

Elden Ring – Rememberance of Horarah Loux

After fighting and defeating Hoarah Loux in the Ashen Capital of Leyndell, you’ll receive a one-of-a-kind item from him, and with the Remembrance of him in your inventory, you’ll need to make your way back to the Roundtable Hold to take full advantage of it. Giving this item to Enia, you’ll be able to unlock a few different items, such as the Axe of Godfrey for those who are Melee-based builds, or the Ash of War: Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker for those looking to shake things up a little bit with their current aresenel.

The Axe of Godfrey scales just as you’d imagine, with your weapon scaling alongside your Strength and Dexterity. If you’re looking for something with a wide range, and a heck of a lot of power, this is what you’re looking for, as you’re starting with 165 Physical Damage right off of the bat. You also are treated to some great Guard, as you’ll absorb 60 Physical, and 45 Magic/Elemental, making this not only powerful but great for defensive purposes as well. You’ll also unlock the unique Weapon Skill Regal Roar, which raises your attack power, and blasts out an unblockable shockwave.

The Ash f War: Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker, on the other hand, allows you to slam your hands on the ground, shaking the world around you and unleashing a shockwave. You’ll be able to follow this up with another, causing extra damage to your foes. You can equip this to any melee weapon or shield, allowing this to be a very versatile option to help you get past those points where you may be surrounded.

If these options don’t suit your current playstyle, or just aren’t something you’re currently interested in, you’ll be able to sell this Remembrance for 30,000 Runes to any merchant. You can also duplicate this Remembrance at any of the Walking Mausoleums, but you can only duplicate it once per mausoleum.

Spending the time to complete this boss can grant any Melee-build a great weapon that causes massive damage, or a set of Ashes of War that can save your life in a pinch. Anyone looking for extreme offensive power should search this out, as it is a great weapon that can turn the tide of battle in your favor quickly.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2022