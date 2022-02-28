Elden Ring: What Does the Ritual Pot Do?

Elden Ring has numerous mechanics that players will need to learn and understand how to utilize within the experience. The interweaving of systems has been a key element of many of the FromSoftware games and Elden Ring is no different in this regard. Notably, one such item that players will be collecting is the ‘Ritual Pot’ and some have been wondering what it actually allows the player to utilize it for. Whether you are preparing for a battle with one of the bosses or simply just wanting to learn about another item. This guide article will take you through the process of what the Ritual Pot is for in Elden Ring and where to find it.

Location Of The Ritual Pot In Elden Ring

Of course, if you are planning to make use of the Ritual Pot you will need to find it first. In order to do so, you will need to travel to specific locations to obtain it. There are a few places where you can find it, one of which is within ‘Leyndell’ in the Royal Captial, specifically the ‘Auriza Side Tomb’. There are 2 ritual pots that are able to be found within this area.

Another place you can find it is within the Academy of Raya Lucaria in the ‘Schoolhouse Classroom’. When you find the hallway with the wizards, there is a chest at the end of the hallway that contains the Ritual Pot. The Ritual Pot itself is known as a key item in the world of Elden Ring.

However, that is not the only place to find them, they are also sold by the ‘Isolated Merchant’ within ‘Dragonbarrow’ for 3000 runes or at ‘Pida’ at Caria Manor. You can hold a maximum of 20 Ritual Pots at once for your character so stocking up on them will be essential for gaining another advantage over your enemies within the experience and are certainly sure to help with groups of enemies and boss battles from time to time.

Unlike the Prophecy painting in Elden Ring, the Ritual Pot is an item that is more common to find. Another location you will be able to grab one from is in the ‘Liurnia of the Lakes’ region and you will find a corpse with the item within the ‘Laskyar Ruins’ in the north of them near a few pillars for the player to observe.

What The Elden Ring Ritual Pot Is Used For

Once you have obtained the Ritual Pot, you will now be wanting to know what it can actually be utilized for. It is an essential item to be able to craft any Ritual Pot items. Whenever a pot is thrown with the contents of what you have crafted, the pot essentially acts as a bomb when thrown and will affect the enemies in the area or any other effects that you have made for the Ritual Pot will be unleashed on the area.

There are a vast array of different effects that you can craft for the Ritual Pot in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.