Elden Ring Prophecy Painting Location: Where to Find the Treasure

Elden Ring has its fair share of items and treasures to discover to seek out. Whether that be paintings or weapons worthy of sinking deep into the flesh of your enemy, there is something for everyone to seek out and collect. Notably, one such painting is called the ‘Prophecy Painting’ and players have been attempting to look for it within the world. This guide article will take you over where to find the ‘Prophecy Painting’ in Elden Ring and everything you need to know about it.

Prophecy Painting Location In Elden Ring

In order to find the ‘Prophecy Painting’, it is recommended to go to the ‘Liftside Chamber’ site of grace in order to get to the location faster. The painting can be found inside the study room which is nearby the courtyard with a lot of enemies close to the player. The ‘Omen Ogre’ is also located at this are so you can expect a battle when you are trying to get into the area you need to get to.

However, it should be noted that once you have the painting you can utilize it to get some treasure. In order to do this, after grabbing the painting, walk down to the south outside the area which is known as the ‘Weeping Area’. Go outside of the location and behind the church that your player will be close-by to, simply go up to the spirit which is siting down on and a chair and ‘painting’ and then you will receive some ‘Spirit Ashes’ after picking up the item from the ground. From that point on, you will then be able to summon a bird from the castle to attack enemies and keep them distracted.

The Spirit Ashes are called the ‘Warhawk Ashes’. It is said to be the spirit of a Stormveil Warhawk and even that the talons are said to have been “sliced off” for swords instead. It once had a lord and now its wings have been wounded so it perished while it was looking at the castle. A somber backstory for one of your spirit summons indeed.

Elden Ring Prophecy Painting Lore

In terms of what the Prophecy Painting’s backstory is, the following is what is linked to the item’s description: “Work of a wandering artist. Reminiscence of a painting titled “Prophecy”. This painter is said to have captured the landscapes seen during the last moments of those welcomed into death’s embrace. The soul of the painter, and vestiges of the dead’s last moments can be discovered by visiting the location depicted even now”.

Some players may take great inspiration to find the painting from the lore of the item, as with any item in Elden Ring, there is commonly a deeper meaning behind each. Whether it is a weapon such as the ‘Zweihander’ or otherwise. Another great item to find is the ‘Blessed Dew Talisman‘ that you will be able to find within the experience.

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.